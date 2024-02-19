Sonarika Bhadoria tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Vikas Parashar on February 18 in a joyful ceremony held in Rajasthan. Numerous videos and pictures capturing the blissful moments of the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress are circulating on social media, showcasing the dreamy wedding where the couple joyfully participated in the varmala ritual. Radiating happiness, the newlyweds tied the knot amidst cheers from friends and family, who enthusiastically joined in the celebrations. Sonarika dazzled in a red and golden saree paired with silver jewellery and glamorous makeup, while Vikas looked dashing in a golden sherwani, both exuding royal charm. Sonarika Bhadoria Wedding: Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Actress Shares Pre-Wedding Festivities Pics, Offers Glimpse of Shiv-Parvati Mehndi Design. Sonarika Bhadoria Marries Vikas Parashar: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movie Talkies (@movietalkies)

