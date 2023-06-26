Sreejita De and her fiance Michael Blohm-Pape have finally revealed when they will be getting married with an elegant wedding card. The card seems to be inspired by nature and contains a brown background. "You Are Invited To The Wedding Of Sreejita and Michael 01. July 2023" can be seen written on a tree bark like design, with flowers, leaves and feathers around it. Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Apologises for Comments Against Tina Dutta, Says ‘I Meant That She’s Facing Her Karma for What She Has Done in Life’.

Sreejita and Michael's Wedding Card

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

