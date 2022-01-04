There are many celebs across industries who have been tested positive for COVID-19. Although being fully vaccinated, these celebs have contracted the virus. Sumona Chakravarti, who appears on The Kapil Sharma Show, has also been tested positive for COVID-19. The TV actress has shared a post on the same on social media and urged all those who have come in contact with her to get tested. She is currently quarantined at home.

Sumona Chakravarti On Testing Positive For COVID-19

I have tested positive for covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you 🙏🏻 — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) January 4, 2022

