Florina Gogoi of Jorhat, Assam has won Sony TV's kids' dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. Judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu handed over the trophy to the winner on the Saturday (October 9) finale episode. Along with the trophy, Gogoi also got rewarded Rs 15 lakh whereas her super guru Tushar Shetty was awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

Florina Gogoi Wins Super Dancer 4:

