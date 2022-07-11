Mika Singh’s old friend Akanksha Puri is all set to make wild card entry on the reality show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. The video starts with singer Shaan introducing Akanksha to contestants. Shaan was quoted as saying, "Woh aapki purani dos hain, almost 10 saal purani aapki dosti hai. Inke aur Mika ji ke beech mein media mein bhi kayi baar kaafi kuch kaha gaya hai. Inhe bhi Mika ke swaymvar mein as a wildcard include kiya gaya hai." Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti: Umar Riaz’s Rumoured Girlfriend Manpreet Kaur Makes Wild Card Entry on the Reality Show.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh Fan Page (@mikasingh_fan_page)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)