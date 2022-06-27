Reality TV star and rumoured girlfriend of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz, Manpreet Kaur is making a wild card entry in reality show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. The show already sees many beautiful girls trying to impress the popular singer Mika Singh. He is in search of his bride with the Swayamvar. Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti: Kuwar Virk, Sumit Bharadwaj and Sahil Team Up With Mika Singh for the Title Track Video Shoot of the Show.

A source close to the show said: "Manpreet has already started shooting for the show. Her glimpse can be seen in the recent promo. She will be the wild card entrant in the show. The actress seemed excited about making her entry to impress the singer." Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti: Singer Mika Singh To Look for a Life Partner on Star Bharat’s Reality Show (Watch Promo Video).

Manpreet has won the fourth edition of Love School along with Sunny Cheema. The duo broke up after being in a living relationship for sometime. Manpreet has also featured on The Kapil Sharma show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2022 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).