It looks like That '70s Show fans are going to be rewarded in the big way as the upcoming sequel spinoff, That '90s Show, is going to pack in a huge surprise. Many cast members from That '70s Show are reportedly set to return in the upcoming series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilder Valderrama and Laura Prepon will be back. The show focuses on the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, Leia Forman, who will be portrayed by Callie Haverda. That '90s Show: Callie Haverda Cast as Eric Foreman's Daughter in this Sequel Spinoff!

Check Out The Source Below:

