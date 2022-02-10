The Fame Game trailer is out! The series will unveil the secrets and dark sides of a stardom's life. The synopsis of the Netflix's show reads, "Bollywood icon Anamika Anand is one of the most famous women in the world. When this loving wife and mom suddenly vanishes without a trace, the question ‘Where is Anamika?’ quickly turns into ‘Who is Anamika?’ as the perfectly crafted facade of her life is stripped away, uncovering hidden truths and painful lies in the life of a global superstar." The Fame Game will premiere on Netflix on February 25.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

