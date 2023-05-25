After nine season and debuting back in 2014, The Flash has finally ended. Leaving a lasting legacy on the superhero genre and closing off the Arrowverse as well, fans surely are emotional over the CW show ending. Reacting to the highly emotional final scene, fans can't contain their emotions. Here are some of the reactions from them. Grant Gustin Birthday Special: From His Rogues Gallery to Character Development, 5 Reasons Why ‘The Flash’ Star Makes for a Great Barry Allen.

The Perfect Ending!

JESSE SINGING HOLDING NORA WHILE THEY PLAY A BARRY AND IRIS MONTAGE THEY WANT ME DEAD #theflash #westallen pic.twitter.com/5jeL32Jryo — c as in closed (@westspalace) May 25, 2023

It's Over...

DC and flash fans now that the arrowverse is officially over #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/n9jC3JtEDn — joe (@Strongambush886) May 25, 2023

Nine Years in the Making!

Beautiful!

the most beautiful scene on the entire show #theflash pic.twitter.com/RFuoOglBxL — mey | mourning westallen (@lcveiris) May 25, 2023

And We are Back to Crying Again!

They Certainly Aren't...

THE WESTALLEN MONTAGE OH IM GOING WAY WAY DOWN ARE YOU KIDDING #theflash #westallen pic.twitter.com/0fL7WOgLUt — َ iris come home (@ungodlywests) May 25, 2023

