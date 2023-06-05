The Idol just had its first episode premiere and it looks fans aren't really feeling the series. Calling the pilot "bizarre," many are calling it "fanfic" written by a "teenager" and saying that the episode just doesn't live up to Max's other series like Succession and Barry. Sam Levinson's writing in particular is garnering a lot of criticism as well. Here are some of the reactions from the fans. The Idol Extended Trailer: Lily Rose-Depp Seeks Help From The Weeknd After Her Breakdown but Gets Brainwashed Instead (Watch Video).

Bizarre...

The Idol is bizarre especially that last scene (anyway this first episode looks like a fanfic that someone in their 14 years already wrote on Wattpad or Tumblr) but it's still far from the worst thing I've ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/syPGpJNYCv — Tay ਏਓ (@JENNIEDEMIE) June 5, 2023

Societal Collapse is Definitely in the Air...

hbo going from tlou to succession to the idol pic.twitter.com/zhmclGRcjB — maría celeste 🍇🧃 (@mariacelestetp) June 5, 2023

Never Beating Them...

“He’s so rapey” “That’s kind of what I like about him” This quote along with locking the intimacy coordinator in the closet… Sam Levinson is never beating the allegations #TheIdol — Rachel (@rachel_parker) June 5, 2023

Awful...

The Idol is simultaneously awful self-parody, a pretentious art project, and grotesquely exploitative of its subject matter. Sam Levinson's dialogue is about as natural as a chicken nugget. The Weekend's performance is awful. It feels like a show made by CIS men cause it is. pic.twitter.com/7gEid4lxLB — Lord Edge (@cgd0911) June 5, 2023

The Potential...

sigh,, the potential the idol could’ve had had it not been for sam levinson,, like i remember when it first heard abt it i was so excited bc the plot sounded sooo good and there were a bunch of celebrities — amisi || dyanne defender (@heavnrosie) June 5, 2023

