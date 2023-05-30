HBO has released an extended trailer of Sam Levinson's The Idol. In this chaotic and wild ride of a series, Jocelyn, a rising pop star gets brainwashed by Tedros, a self-help guru and leader of a modern cult, who also becomes Jocelyn's love interest. The Idol stars Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Suzanna Son and others, and will release on June 4. The Idol: Sharon Stone Praises Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd’s HBO Drama.

Watch The Idol's New Trailer:

