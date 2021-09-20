Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will be arriving on The Kapil Sharma Show for the next episode of the talk show. The two will be sharing anecdotes about their time playing cricket and share fun memories with Kapil Sharma and the audience.

Take A Look At The Promo Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)