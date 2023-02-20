The Last of Us episode six finally got us to Jackson, and it looks like fans might have spotted a potential character for the second season already. With a girl sneaking and getting a glimpse at Ellie, many fans think that it was Dina, who is Ellie's love interest in The Last of Us Part II. Fans also finally got to see Gabriel Luna's Tommy in action for the first time since the first episode, and the actor surely is getting his due time in the spotlight. Here are some of the reactions to the episode. The Last of Us Episode 6: Fans Laud the Recreation of the Iconic Joel and Ellie Scene From the Game, Praise Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's Performance!

Shimmer Definitely Got a Cheer!

SHIMMER AND DINA CAMEOS IN THE LAST OF US EP 6 pic.twitter.com/wvMUbHLllQ — ary (@yeonjunprint) February 20, 2023

It Has to Be!

WTF WAS THAT DINA pic.twitter.com/Sskvdax8Fn — e 🐏 tlou spoilers (@maelyncline) February 20, 2023

Guess It Just Got Confirmed!

For everyone wondering Was that dina Yes. Yes it was. The podcast confirms it. #TheLastOfUs #TheLastOfUsHBO pic.twitter.com/9b3c3JQzrc — 321GameTime (@321gametimee) February 20, 2023

Looks Like it Was!

Sounds So Much Like Tommy!

Also Gabriel Luna sounds so much like Tommy it's crazy!! He embodied that character so well — anna (@brickmvster) February 20, 2023

Gabriel Luna Delivered!

Tommy’s line, “I already said yes, Joel” is sticking with me so much. There’s not much Tommy wouldn’t do for his brother. Gabriel Luna really delivered this episode 🥲 #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/mD7gDkW1me — Danielle 🔜 SWCL (@danies394) February 20, 2023

Fantastic!

Gabriel Luna did a fantastic job as Tommy! (My favorite character from the game) Cannot wait to see more!!#TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/pV0U9LCKKq — 📼 Manny :) 📼 (@lilwinwellfilms) February 20, 2023

