With episode six of The Last of Us, the winter arc of the storyline has finally began. Getting that iconic Joel and Ellie scene from the game that is sure to have you in tears, fans are lauding its recreation in the show. Particular praise is being aimed towards Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's performances, who delivered a great emotional scene. Let's take a look at some of the reactions. The Last of Us Episode 5 Review: Fans React to the Tragic Story of Sam and Henry, Geek Out Over the Appearance of Bloater in Pedro Pascal's HBO Series.

Faithful...

the last of us is adapted so faithfully to the game pic.twitter.com/cq0hj6k1Iz — Jason 🦥 (@spongebobsloth) February 20, 2023

And We are Back to Crying...

the last 10 min of the last of us pic.twitter.com/GV2htUHzQO — nat 🐄 (@missratalie) February 20, 2023

He Is Coming For That Emmy!

PEDRO PASCAL YOU’RE GONNA WIN THAT EMMY FOR THE LAST OF US I JUST KNOW IT. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/7RVmwVQo9i — manu ☽ school hours (@spectorgf) February 20, 2023

A Legend...

bella ramsey, you brilliant little the last of us legend of an actor you. MY GOD pic.twitter.com/bg3qnDhoAz — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 20, 2023

Nailed It!

If you ever played the Last of Us game, you know that one scene in tonight’s episode…holy shit did Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey nail it. I’m absolutely speechless #TheLastOfUs — Alex (@BirchBeer1594) February 20, 2023

