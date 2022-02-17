HBO's highly anticipated The Last of Us has been confirmed to not premiere in 2022. Previously it was rumoured that the show would release at the end of 2022, but it doesn't seem to be the case anymore. This is due to them still shooting and not being able to make the year end date. Hopefully it premieres in early 2023.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

HBO confirms ‘The Last of Us’ will not release in 2022 (via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/UkjSCDmKD7 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 16, 2022

