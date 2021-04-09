The Priest starring Mammootty in the lead role is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film centers on the life of a priest with extraordinary skills and his mysterious journey of solving cold cases. The film is helmed by debutant director Jofin T. Chacko and it marks his first collaboration with Mammootty and Manju Warrier. The film was released on March 11, 2021 in theatres and it will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 14.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)