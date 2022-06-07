The Sandman just debuted its first trailer that has wowed fans of the comic book. Based on the Neil Gaiman books of the same name, The Sandman follows Dream on his journey to reclaim his kingdom of Dreaming. But that's not all, the series will also see Mark Hamill voice Merv Pumpkinhead in the series. The Sandman Trailer: Tom Sturridge's Dream is Back to Restore Order in This New Promo For His DC Netflix Series, Premieres on August 5 (Watch Video).

Check Out The Source Below:

Mark Hamill will voice Merv Pumpkinhead in Netflix’s ‘THE SANDMAN’ series. pic.twitter.com/6MiZxTgV0V — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 6, 2022

