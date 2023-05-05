Carrie Fisher finally had her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony take place, and Mark Hamill was there to bring out the tears with an emotional speech that will definitely have your eyes become misty. Reflecting on his love for the late star, Hamill started off his speech with a note he had written six-years back following Fisher's death. Talking about the impact she had on everyone's lives around her, Hamill ended the speech by saying that he will "never stop missing" her. May the 4th: Carrie Fisher Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

Check Out Mark Hamill's Emotional Speech:

Mark Hamill reads a speech he wrote shortly after Carrie Fisher died. “She was our princess, dammit! The actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fearlessly independent, ferociously funny, take charge woman who took our collective breath away.”pic.twitter.com/sOa3ubhbNi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 4, 2023

