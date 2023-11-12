Netflix is expanding the Sandman universe with its latest offering, Dead Boy Detectives. This series brings to life the crime-solving duo that first emerged in a Sandman comic back in the 1990s. The release of the first trailer gives fans a glimpse into the exciting world of supernatural mysteries that await. Dead Boy Detectives follows the story of Edwin Payne, portrayed by George Rexstrew, and Charles Rowland, portrayed by Jayden Revri. These two teenagers, born decades apart, find themselves united in death. Despite their differing personalities, Edwin and Charles form an unbreakable bond as best friends and ghosts, dedicating their afterlife to solving cases. Together, they navigate treacherous encounters with evil witches, Hell, and even Death herself, showcasing their unwavering loyalty to one another. Damsel Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Turns Into Badass Dragon Slayer in Netflix’s Fantasy Action Film! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Of Dead Boy Detectives Teaser:

