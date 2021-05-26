The Tomorrow War trailer is here and looks quite interesting. Chris Pratt, an ex-military, joins a war in the future after they get a message beamed from a few months ahead of the present. It's an SOS call. Pratt does this to save his daughter. He is joined by JK Simmons in the fight against alien creatures. It premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021, and is directed by Chris McKay

Check out the trailer of The Tomorrow War here...

