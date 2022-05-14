The cast for the upcoming Twisted Metal series is shaping up quite nicely as it has added another great member. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz has joined the series and will star alongside Anthony Mackie. The series is based on the hit PlayStation videogame of the same name and will premiere of Peacock. Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie to Star as Lead in Sony's Live-Action Series Adaptation.

