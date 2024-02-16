Renowned actress Kavita Chaudhary, known for her role in the TV show Udaan and as Lalitaji in the Surf Excel advertisement, has passed away. As confirmed by her nephew, Ajay Sayal, the actress suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed her last on February 15. The actress was being treated at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar. Chaudhary, who battled cancer a few years back, kept her medical condition private. Chaudhary was 67 years old at the time of her demise. Humans of Bombay Posts Heartwarming Story of Hindu-Muslim Friends, Days After Row Over Surf Excel Ad; See Pic.

Kavita Chaudhary Dies at 67:

