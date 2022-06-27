Shehnaaz Gill set the stage on fire with her performance at Umang 2022, the annual event that is dedicated to the Mumbai Police. The event took place on Sunday and Shehnaaz won hearts with her power-packed performance. Videos of her dancing to Bollywood numbers “Chikni Chameli”, “The Punjaabban Song” have taken internet by storm. Shehnaaz Gill Dances Her Heart Out With Brahmakumaris on Punjabi Folk Song, Fans Get Emotional (Watch Video).

The Punjaabban Song

Chikni Chameli

