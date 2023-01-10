Seems like the war between Uorfi Javed and Chitra Wagh is intensifying with each passing day. Well as now, the Bigg Boss star has taken a new dig at politician after the latter filed a complaint against her for allegedly spreading nudity. Uorfi has dropped rhymes wherein she has called Chitra as her 'sass'. Check it out below. Uorfi Javed Slams BJP Leader Chitra Kishor Wagh Over Police Complaint for ‘Vulgarity’, Says ‘I’m So Proud of Myself’.

Uorfi Takes Dig at Chitra Wagh:

Chitra tai Meri khaas hai Future me hone wali saas hai — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 10, 2023

'Dhaasu'

Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 9, 2023

'Traas - Sass'

Uorfi Javed la dila traas Chitra asi Kashi tu ga Saas — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 10, 2023

'Chitra Tai Great'

Uorfi ki underwear me chhed hai , Chitra tai great hai ❤️❤️ — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)