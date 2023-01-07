Uorfi Javed is 'allergic' to clothes. Yes, you read that right! As the Bigg Boss OTT star took to Instagram stories today and asked if 'anyone gets allergies in winters?' Along with it, she also shared photos and video of her legs that see boils and red skin. "So now you guys know right that why I don't wear clothes. I have this serious condition" she could be seen talking in the video. Check it out. Uorfi Javed Flashes Side B**bs in Orange Cut-Out Outfit As She Sizzles to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' Song (Watch Video).

Watch Uorfi Javed's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

