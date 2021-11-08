Vivek Dahiya has turned a year older on November 8. The actor has had a lavish birthday treat, courtesy Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Vivek celebrated his birthday in Dubai along with his ladylove and the duo shared a few pictures from the celebration. The couple enjoyed a lavish spread and it was special as the duo enjoyed at Dinner In The Sky UAE, a dining platform suspended by a crane. The actress penned a sweet note for her husband in which she mentioned, “Hubby, the best thing about 'your birthdays' is, you are only getting younger.”

Vivek Dahiya And Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Enjoying ‘Dinner In The Sky’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)