Salman Khan is confirmed to make a cameo in Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh’s upcoming Marathi film titled Ved. The superstar has shared the announcement on the occasion of Riteish’s birthday along with a teaser video of his cameo. He would be seen in the song “Ved Lavlay”. Well, it is indeed the perfect gift to be shared on ‘Bhau cha birthday’. On Riteish Deshmukh’s Birthday, Wifey Genelia Deshmukh Shares a BTS Video From Ved Movie’s Set and Says ‘Your Time To Conquer’.

Salman Khan To Make Cameo In Ved Movie

