Aparshakti Khurana and Jasmin Bhasin have teamed up for the reprise version of “Yaaron Sab Dua Karo”, sung by Meet Bros, Stebin Ben and Danish Sabri. The original number was sung by Ram Shankar. Aparshakti and Jasmin’s chemistry in this romantic ballad, directed by Vijay Ganguly, is simply adorable.

Watch The Video Of Yaaron Sab Dua Karo Below:

