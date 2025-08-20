Star French forward Kylian Mbappe has been assigned the prestigious Real Madrid CF number 10 jersey for the 2025-26 season, after Luka Modric parted ways. Now, Kylian Mbappe has scored his first goal for Los Blancos while wearing the no. 10 jersey. The 26-year-old scored the lone goal in the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025 match, and it came from a penalty in the 51st minute, at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe himself earned that penalty for the side, as he was cruising with the ball, inside the box, but fell after a tackle from a CA Osasuna player. This was also Real Madrid's first goal in the Spanish top tier this season. Fan Invades Pitch To Click Selfie With Kylian Mbappe During WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Club Friendly 2025 in Austria, Frenchman Obliges (Watch Videos).

Kylian Mbappe's First Goal as No. 10

Mbappé opens Madrid’s #LALIGA 2025/26 account ⚽️ Kylian Mbappé scores Real Madrid’s first goal of the season, ice-cold from the spot, sending the keeper the wrong way.#LALIGAOnFanCode #RealMadridOsasuna pic.twitter.com/1PTdd3oK4x — FanCode (@FanCode) August 19, 2025

