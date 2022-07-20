The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the dates for the CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 examinations today, July 20. Once announced, students can check the CBSE 12th result 2022, CBSE 10th result 2022 on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Check Tweet:

#CBSEResults date and time for Class 10 and 12 results is likely to be to expected today. #cbseresult2022 — Abdulkadir/ अब्दुलकादिर (@KadirBhaiLY) July 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)