A fake notice circulating on social media claims that CBSE will release the 2025 Class 10 and 12 results in two phases using a “Halfway Grouped Method” due to high student numbers. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed this notice is false through an official post titled “#CBSE Fact Check #Fake News Alert.” CBSE clarified that there is no such change in the result declaration process and urged students to rely only on updates from cbse.gov.in and verified social media handles. The board warned against trusting unofficial sources, especially during exam season. The official result date for 2025 is expected next week, but CBSE has not yet announced an exact date or time. CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2025: Check Date and Time, How to Download Scorecard at cbseresults.nic.in and SMS.

CBSE Debunks Fake News

