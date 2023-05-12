New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Child actor Suhani Sethi, who featured in films such as "Saand Ki Aankh" and Akshay Kumar-starrer "Cuttputli", has scored 99 in two subjects in the class 12 CBSE board exams.

The CBSE on Friday declared the Class 12 results with 87.33 per cent of students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent from last year. There will be no merit list to "avoid unhealthy competition", the board announced.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen on Motherhood: Just Like Aarya, I Can Go to Any Extent for My Two Daughters.

Sethi, a student of humanities in Delhi Public School, RK Puram, scored 99 in psychology and sociology. Her scores in English and Economics were 98 and 97, respectively.

The 17-year-old has a passion for acting, said her father Sanjiv Sethi, who is a doctor. Her mother Vandana is also a doctor.

Also Read | Nakuul Mehta Is In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3? TV Actor Teases His Return to BALH 3, Fans Go Berserk.

Sethi has appeared in movies such as "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" and "Student of the Year 2", playing the younger version of Tara Sutaria's character of Mia. She has also done advertisements for popular brands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)