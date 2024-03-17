The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) between May 15 and May 31, according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. However, two of these dates, May 20 and May 25, coincide with Lok Sabha election 2024 dates, raising potential concerns of postponement. Jagadesh Kumar, in March, said that CUET UG exam dates will be changed depending on the Lok Sabha elections schedule. CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

CUET-UG 2024

NTA will conduct CUET-UG between May 15 and May 31. In this period, two dates overlap with the election dates on 20 and 25 May: UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/jqC4SfKcqV — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

