Gujarat Govt Postpones Class 10 And 12 Board Exams Amid COVID-19 Surge In The State; Mass Promotions For Students of Class 1 to 9 And 11:

In the wake of #COVID19 pandemic, Gujarat Govt decides to postpone Class 10 & 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25 & mass promotion for students of std 1 to 9 & 11. New dates to be announced after reviewing coronavirus situation on May 15: Gujarat CMO — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

