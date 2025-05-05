The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the HSC or Class 12 results today, May 5, 2025. The result will be announced at 1 PM. After that, students can check their marks at mahahsscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Scroll down to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 time and the list of websites. Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Date, Time: Maharashtra Board Results for Class 12 To Be Announced at 1 PM on May 05, Know List of Websites and How To Check Scorecard.

