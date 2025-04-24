The long wait is finally over for over 54 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh, as the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the official result date for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The results for both High School and Intermediate exams will be declared tomorrow, April 25, at 12:30 PM. Students can check their scores on the official website — upmsp.edu.in — by entering their roll number or name. Parents and students are advised to keep login details ready and check the site promptly as traffic may be high once results are released. UP Board Exam Result 2025: UPMSP Likely To Announce Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results Soon at upresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Marks.

UP Board Result 2025

UP Board results to be declared on April 25 (Friday) at 12.30 pm at Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/hHehNSBgnC — Rajeev Mullick 🇮🇳 (@rmulko) April 24, 2025

