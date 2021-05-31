India May Start Testing Feasibility of Mixing Two Different COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Soon: NTAGI

India may soon start in few weeks testing feasibility of a regimen that mixes 2 different doses of Covid vaccines to see if it helps boost immune response to virus: Dr N K Arora, chairman of Covid-19 working group under National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) pic.twitter.com/AWzeCeuyeG — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

