Are you a victim of failed ATM transaction? Are you struggling to get back your deducted money after failed ATM transaction? Is your bank not reversing the debited amount within the stipulated time? If yes, then you must watch this video released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. This video, featuring mega start Amitabh Bachchan, explains how you can get a compensation if the bank is not giving your money back in case of failed ATM transaction. It also shows how can lodge a complaint regarding the same. Loans Worth Rs 10.09 Lakh Crore Written Off By Banks in Last Five Years: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

Failed ATM Transaction? Here's What You Can Do

Failed ATM transaction? If your bank doesn’t reverse the debited amount within the stipulated time, there is a provision for compensation. If you are still unsatisfied, lodge a complaint at https://t.co/O5zgWSBhUL#Beaware #Besecure@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/HezBmHSOOG — RBI Says (@RBIsays) December 20, 2022

