The Kerala State Lotteries will announce the Karunya KR-684 lottery result today, December 14, 2024, at 3 PM. The Karunya KR-684 lottery offers a grand bumper prize of INR 75 lakh for the first-place winner. Ticket holders can watch the live draw, which will be streamed online, to see if they are among the lucky winners. The event will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery department conducts this draw alongside other popular lotteries like Win-Win and Akshaya. The full list of winners will be updated on the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2024 after the draw. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Nirmal NR-410 Lottery Result of 13.12.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2024

Kerala Lottery Result Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)