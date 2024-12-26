The Kerala State Lotteries will announce the Karunya-Plus KN-553 weekly lottery results today, December 26, from 3 PM onwards. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Kerala State Lottery Karunya-Plus KN-553 weekly lottery can tune in for live streaming to know the names of the lucky draw winners. The Kerala State Lotteries hosts a variety of lottery games, including Win-Win, Akshaya, Sthree-Sakthi, etc. Today's lottery draw of Karunya-Plus KN-553 promises to be exciting as participants await the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2024.

