The Kerala State Lotteries will announce the Nirmal NR-412 weekly lottery results today, December 27, from 3 PM onwards. Players who purchased tickets for this lottery can tune in to live streaming for the lucky draw winner list. The Nirmal NR-412 draw is one of several popular lotteries hosted by the Kerala State Lotteries, including Win-Win, Akshaya, and Sthree-Sakthi. With high anticipation surrounding the Nirmal NR-412 results, participants are eager to discover the lucky winners of the day. The live announcement will provide the official Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2024. Be sure to check the updates and find out if you're one of the fortunate winners. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya-Plus KN-553 Lottery Result of 26.12.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-412 Result Live Streaming

