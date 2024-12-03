The Kerala State Sthree Shakti SS-444 Lottery result will be announced today, Tuesday, December 3, at 3 PM. Stay with us for live updates and to discover the lucky winners. Kerala hosts a variety of lottery games throughout the week, including WIN-WIN, Fifty Fifty, Karunya Plus, and Nirmal. Tickets are widely available across the state, making them accessible to a large audience. The Sthree Shakti SS-444 lottery offers a grand prize of INR 70 Lakhs, along with other significant cash prizes. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, WIN-WIN W-798 Lottery Result of 02.12.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Lottery Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)