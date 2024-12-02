The result of Kerala State WIN-WIN W-798 Lottery Sambad will be declared today, Monday, December 2, at 3 PM. Stay with us for live streaming of the results and to discover the names of the lucky winners. Kerala hosts various lottery games throughout the week, including Sthree Shakti, Fifty Fifty, Karunya Plus, and Nirmal. Tickets are widely available across the state, making them accessible to a large audience. The WIN-WIN W-798 lottery offers a grand prize of INR 70 Lakhs, along with other significant cash rewards. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Akshaya AK-679 Lottery Result of 01.12.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Lottery Live Streaming

