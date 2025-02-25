The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery will be declared today, February 25, at 1 PM. Participants who have purchased tickets for this draw can check the results as winners are announced. The official results will be available on the Nagaland State Lottery website at www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com, and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com. Conducted in Kohima, the Dear Lottery is a government-run offline paper lottery under Nagaland State Lotteries.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)