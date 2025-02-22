The Nagaland State Lottery results of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery for today, February 22, will be declared at 1 PM. Those who bought lottery tickets for the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the names of lucky draw winners. The winner of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. An offline paper lottery, Dear Lottery is run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)