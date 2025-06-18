The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Pelican Wednesday Weekly Lottery Result will be declared at 8 PM on June 18. Lottery enthusiasts who bought tickets for the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as winners' names are announced. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Goa. Watch Dear Pelican Wednesday's weekly lottery results below. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Cupid Wednesday Lottery Result of June 18 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Pelican Wednesday Lottery Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)