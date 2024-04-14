The Nagaland state lottery sambad Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery results will be announced today, April 14, at around 1 p.m. People who bought the lottery tickets for the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery of April 14 can watch the live stream of the Nagaland state lottery result at 1 p.m. as the names of the lucky draw winners are announced. Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Stork Saturday Lottery Sambad Result of 13.04.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch the Live Stream of Dear Narmada Saturday Lottery Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)