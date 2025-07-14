Those taking part in the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery of today, July 14, can check the results here. The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of today's Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Nagaland, where the Dear Finch Monday lucky draw is being played right now. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Blitzen Monday Lottery Result of July 14 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Finch Monday Lottery Result

