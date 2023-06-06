As the water level continues to rise following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, Russia claimed that the Ukrainian Military Conducted Attack on Dam. The accusation comes after Kyiv blamed Moscow for destroying the water reservoir. Nova Kakhovka Dam Latest Update: Water Levels Continue to Rise in Nearby Areas After Destruction of Reservoir, Ukraine Blames Russia for Damage (See Pics and Videos).

Ukrainian Military Conducted Attack on Reservoir, Alleges Russia

BREAKING: Russia says Ukraine's military conducted an attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 6, 2023

