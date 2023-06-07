Sehore District Collector gives an update on the progress in the rescue of a 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Mungaoli village. The girl child has slid down further than 50 feet, we are providing oxygen to her. We are facing difficulties in drilling due to hard rock, he informed. The child fell into the borewell while playing in the field. Madhya Pradesh: Lokesh Ahirwar, 7-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into 45-Feet Deep Borewell in Vidisha Rescued After 24 Hours; Dies.

Rescue Operation Underway in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh | Sehore District Collector gives an update on the progress in the rescue of a 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Mungaoli village "The girl child has slid down further than 50 feet, we are providing oxygen to her. We are facing difficulties in… pic.twitter.com/4cpMcOZpxf — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 7, 2023

Madhya Pradesh | Rescue operation in full swing in Mungaoli village of Sehore district to rescue a 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell while playing in the field. pic.twitter.com/fZHOeEN2TL — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 7, 2023

